VHP, NGOs up ante against same-sex marriages

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 28

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), religious leaders from across country and a host of private organisations on Friday upped the ante on the issue of same-sex marriage and urged the Supreme Court to leave it to Parliament’s wisdom.

Several private organisations, NGOs and RWAs today submitted memoranda expressing “distress at SC’s ongoing hearings in the matter” to district magistrates across the country.

In the national Capital, religious leaders urged the Supreme Court to “take a step back”. “There is no urgency to decide the case when the country is facing other grave challenges. We are deeply disturbed at the tearing hurry being shown by the apex court in the matter. We are sure the SC will let Parliament decide the issue,” VHP leader Kapil Khanna said after the protest.

The VHP has passed a resolution against the recognition of same-sex marriages. Speaking for religious leaders, Acharya Lokesh Muni said, “Same-sex marriages have no place in Indian culture. Granting legal recognition to such relationships would be a mistake. The Constitution gives everyone the right to live as they want.”

Seema Singh, law professor at Delhi University, said a public campaign was brewing ever since the SC began online hearings.