'Vibrant village' plan to benefit border areas: PM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged people to visit border villages to impart a degree of “vibrancy” to sparsely populated regions along the frontiers.

Addressing a webinar on the impact of Budget on rural development, the PM also called for convergence of efforts to ensure 100 per cent implementation of the announcements made in the Union Budget within the given time-frame. He said the Vibrant Village Programme announced in the Budget was important for development of border villages.

Empowering women Women empowerment is foundation of rural economy. Financial inclusion has ensured their role in family decisions. —Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

“Budget has given a clear roadmap for achieving the goal of saturation of government development schemes benefits and how basic amenities can reach cent per cent population,” Modi said. This was the second webinar in this series. Union Ministers concerned, representatives of the state governments and other stakeholders were present on the occasion.

He laid thrust on inclusive growth and in this regard emphasised on financial inclusion of women and holistic development of villages. “Women power is the foundation of rural economy. Financial inclusion has ensured better participation of women in financial decisions of families,” he added.

Elaborating on the priorities of the government, Modi said PM’s Development Initiative for Northeast would ensure saturation of basic amenities in the region. “Svamitva Scheme” is helping in demarcating residences and land in villages properly. More than 40 lakh property cards have been issued,” he said.