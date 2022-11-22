Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar returns from Qatar, no word on 8 detained ex-Navy personnel

New Delhi, November 21
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar returned from Qatar after attending the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022 besides meeting a cross-section of Indian community, the MEA said. But there was no word on the detention of eight former Indian Navy officers, including 2019 Pravasi Bharatiya Samman awardee, in Doha for nearly three months.
In custody for three months
Eight former Indian Navy officers, including 2019 Pravasi Bharatiya Samman awardee, have been detained in Doha for nearly three months.
Invited by Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Dhankhar interacted with Indian community members amd lauded the 8.4 lakh Indians in Qatar for enhancing people-to-people ties. Earlier this month, the MEA had said it was making efforts for the return and repatriation of the detained nationals. The reason for their detention has not been revealed either by the Qatari authorities or the Indian Government.
This incident acquired prominence after one Meetu Bhargava tweeted an appeal to the government for help. Bhargava’s series of tweets on October 25 read, " Eight Indian Navy veterans, who had served the motherland, are in illegal custody/detention in Doha (Qatar) for 57 days as on date. Request and plead our Indian Government to act fast and get all these distinguished officers repatriated to India without any further delay.’’
