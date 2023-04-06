Vice President rejects Cong's objection to debate on Rahul Gandhi's UK remarks

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 5

Amid a logjam over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on democracy, Vice President Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday rejected Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s “point of order” that there cannot be a discussion on Gandhi, who was then a Lok Sabha MP, saying there can be no issue or individual beyond the purview of discussion in the Upper House.

The ruling BJP has, since the resumption of the Budget session of Parliament after a break, demanded that Congress leader Rahul should come to the Rajya Sabha and tender an apology for his “democracy in danger” remarks made in the UK recently.

The Congress has, however, countered this, saying someone who is not a Rajya Sabha member cannot be called to the House and there cannot be any discussion/reflection on or about an MP of the Lok Sabha.

In his ruling, Dhankhar said “the authenticated record made available by the Leader of House Piyush Goyal bears out that his demand for an apology on the overseas statements made by a senior leader of the Opposition is factually premised...”.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said Dhankhar’s decision could set a problematic precedent. “Presiding officers in legislatures are expected to be fair and cannot display their loyalty to the ruling party,” he said.

Parliament remains paralysed

The impasse in Parliament continued on Wednesday as the ruling BJP and the Congress-led Opposition stuck to their stated positions of demand for an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his democracy remarks in the UK and a JPC probe into Hindenburg-Adani issue, respectively. The Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day after Opposition parties staged a protest in the House to press for their demand. TNS