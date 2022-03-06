Vice President urges media to maintain objectivity in bringing facts to people

PTI

Hyderabad, March 6

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said that media ‘should not mix news with views’ and maintain objectivity in bringing facts to the people.

Naidu stressed that the media has the right and responsibility to question and criticise the government and suggest alternative solutions. At the same time, he observed, media organisations should not rake up trivial issues and spread panic among the people, according to an official release.

Releasing a collection of editorials titled ‘Mutnuri Krishna Rao Sampadakeeyalu’ here, Naidu highlighted the critical role of media as the ‘fourth pillar of democracy’ in protecting and preserving democracy.

He observed that people take the content of the news and broadcast media to be credible and media organisations should live up to their expectations, adding “journalism should be treated as a mission.” He said the media is the vital channel of communication that can take the issues of the people to the government and the schemes and policies of the government to the people.

Observing the tremendous impact the media has on people, the Vice President said journalists should weigh the consequences of each word they print and broadcast on society. “They must remember that they are a part of society too”, he noted.

On the occasion, Naidu paid rich tributes to Mutnuri Krishna Rao, the pioneering Telugu journalist and editor of the nationalist newspaper ‘Krishna Patrika’ from 1907 to 1945, the release added.