Video: BJP govt got Sidhu Moosewala's murder accused extradited to India, says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 10

Intervening in the debate on the no-confidence motion after Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders slammed the government's handling of the Manipur situation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke about the internal security measures being taken by the Modi government.

He said: “We banned PFI in the country and conducted raids at over 90 locations. Cases regarding attacks on our missions in London, Ottawa and San Francisco were handed over to the NIA. The 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana will also soon face the judiciary in India.”

He said the BJP government is responsible for getting Congress leader and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder accused extradited to India from Azerbaijan.

#WATCH | We banned PFI in the country, and conducted raids at over 90 locations in the country. Cases regarding attacks on our missions in London, Ottawa and San Francisco handed over to NIA. 26/11 Tahawwur Hussain Rana will also soon face the judiciary in India: Union Home… pic.twitter.com/wGploMtTo7 — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2023

Shah appealed with "folded hands" for an end to the violence in Manipur. Shah urged Kuki and Meitei communities to hold talks, as the Lok Sabha has adopted a resolution calling for the restoration of peace in the northeastern state.

"I agree with the opposition that there is a cycle of violence in Manipur...Nobody can support such incidents. Whatever happened is shameful, but to politicise those events is even more shameful," Shah said.

In a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, Shah said, “In this House, there is a leader who has been launched in politics 13 times till now, and he has failed all 13 times."

Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the northeast more than 50 times in nine years.

#Amit Shah #BJP #Lok Sabha #Manipur #Rahul Gandhi #Sidhu Moosewala