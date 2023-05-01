Video: Man in Delhi dragged for 2-3 km on bonnet of car belonging to Bihar MP

Chandigarh, May 1
In a shocking incident, a man was seen holding on to a car’s bonnet as it travelled two-three kilometres late last night in Delhi.
The car allegedly belonged to Bihar MP Chandan Singh. The victim, however, did not suffer any injuries.
#WATCH | Delhi: At around 11 pm last night, a car coming from Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin Dargah drove for around 2-3 kilometres with a person hanging on the bonnet. pic.twitter.com/54dOCqxWTh— ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2023
A senior police official said, "The driver of the car has been identified as Ramchandra and a case of rash and negligent driving has been lodged against him."
The incident took place around 11 pm when the car was travelling from Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin Dargah. More details are awaited.
