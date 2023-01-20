Video shows Delhi women's panel chief Swati Maliwal confronting 'drunk car driver'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 20

A day after Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal alleged that she was molested and dragged by a drunk driver for over 10 meters, a video of the incident showing her confronting the man has surfaced.

In the video, Maliwal is heard refusing to take a ride from the driver who allegedly offered her a ride.

Chairman of Delhi commission for Women,Swati Maliwal ji is claiming that she has been harassed on Delhi's street.

If true,the accused should be arrested immediately.

Any crime against females is a crime towards Humanity.

These people are disgust towards society.

But the video + pic.twitter.com/QB9QFcQo95 — Aatmik Pandit (@Aatmik_spn) January 20, 2023

"Where will you drop me? I have to go home. I told you my relatives are coming and they are on the way."

Swati is seen stepping away. The man "drove off in anger", but took a u-turn and returned, says Maliwal.

"Where will you drop me? This is the second time you have come. I am telling you again that I don't want to go with you," she is heard saying in the video.

She walks over to the driver's side and is seen reaching in through the window.

At this point, the man drives away, and loud shrieks are heard. 47-year-old Harish Chandra was arrested soon after the incident.