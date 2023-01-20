Video shows Delhi women's panel chief Swati Maliwal confronting 'drunk car driver'

Chandigarh, January 20
A day after Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal alleged that she was molested and dragged by a drunk driver for over 10 meters, a video of the incident showing her confronting the man has surfaced.
In the video, Maliwal is heard refusing to take a ride from the driver who allegedly offered her a ride.
Chairman of Delhi commission for Women,Swati Maliwal ji is claiming that she has been harassed on Delhi's street.— Aatmik Pandit (@Aatmik_spn) January 20, 2023
If true,the accused should be arrested immediately.
Any crime against females is a crime towards Humanity.
These people are disgust towards society.
But the video + pic.twitter.com/QB9QFcQo95
"Where will you drop me? I have to go home. I told you my relatives are coming and they are on the way."
Swati is seen stepping away. The man "drove off in anger", but took a u-turn and returned, says Maliwal.
"Where will you drop me? This is the second time you have come. I am telling you again that I don't want to go with you," she is heard saying in the video.
She walks over to the driver's side and is seen reaching in through the window.
At this point, the man drives away, and loud shrieks are heard. 47-year-old Harish Chandra was arrested soon after the incident.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Meeting with sports minister remains inconclusive as wrestlers are adamant that govt immediately disband WFI
The marathon meeting began at around 10pm on Thursday, the s...
Delhi L-G VK Saxena writes to Arvind Kejriwal; accuses him of making ‘misleading, derogatory remarks’
Accuses Kejriwal of adopting ‘political posturing’ during hi...
Cyber security, war on drugs and threats from across border on agenda as 3-day conference of DGPs, IGPs begins in Delhi today
PM Modi, Amit Shah to address conference
Bombay High Court grants interim bail to Videocon's Venugopal Dhoot in bank loan fraud case
A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and PK Chava...
NIA raid under way in Punjab's Muktsar in connection with Ludhiana blast case
The SSP confirms the raid, but does not disclose the locatio...