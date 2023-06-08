Vigil up in Manipur after 3 of family burnt alive in ambulance

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 7

Alarmed over the brutal killing of a seven-year-old boy, his mother and a relative, who were burnt alive on Sunday when the ambulance carrying them to hospital was set on fire by a mob, the combined forces deployed in Manipur have stepped up vigil and area domination operations, security officials said today.

The boy was being rushed for treatment after he was hit by a bullet during clashes between tribal groups and the majority Meitei community. The incident took place in the remote Iroisemba area in Imphal West district when the ambulance ferrying the family was stopped by a crowd of about 2,000 people, most of them from the Kuki tribe, officials said, adding the boy’s father also belonged to the same tribe, but was not with them at the time. His mother and a male relative accompanying him belonged to the Meitei community, they said.

According to officials, the forces launched operations in the affected region “to dominate sensitive areas and recover snatched weapons”. “Locals in possession of such weapons are being urged to surrender them,” an official said.

In a communication to the MHA, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur alleged a section of paramilitary troops remained “inactive” against the terrorists. The committee has demanded replacement of such troops.

‘Youths not willing to surrender arms’

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity has claimed that local youths were not willing to surrender arms as attacks by insurgents had intensified.