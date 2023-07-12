Vigilantism not permissible: SC

New Delhi, July 11
Maintaining that vigilantism was not permissible, the Supreme Court on Tuesday has asked the states and union territories to share data on mob-lynching cases.
“Vigilantism is not permissible… it needs to be checked,” a Bench led by Justice Sanjeev Khanna observed while hearing Tehseen Poonawalla’s case in which the top court had in July 2018 issued directions — containing preventive and remedial measures — to the Centre and states/UTs to prevent mob lynching.
It asked the MHA to convene a meeting of heads of departments of states for consolidation of data for compliance of steps taken in terms of the 2018 judgment.
