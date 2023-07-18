Village force attacked in Manipur, one dead

New Delhi, July 17
Violence continued unabated in troubled Manipur, as a man was killed when armed men attacked the village defence force of a community at Laimaton Thangbuh village in Kangpokpi district of the state, officials said today. The incident took place on Sunday morning.
Women and children from the village had been moved out to Churachandpur earlier following ethnic clashes on May 3 and it was guarded by the village defence force only.
“On Sunday, around 30 people climbed a small hill and attacked the village defence force members. One person was killed in the firing, officials said. The assailants escaped after Assam Rifles personnel reached the spot,” said an official. Last week witnessed a few violence-free days but the lull was broken with the killing of a Nara Maring woman in Imphal West on Saturday.
The police have arrested nine persons in connection with the killing. Meanwhile, normal life in the Naga-inhabited areas of the state was affected today during a
12-hour shutdown.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Australia withdraws as host of 2026 Commonwealth Games
Victoria state Premier Dan Andrews said the cost of the Game...
4 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Poonch
A joint operation is launched by the Army and police in the ...
Kerala ex-CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79
The Kerala government has announced Tuesday as a public holi...
Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh condole Chandy's death
Chandy died on Tuesday morning
Monsoon fury: Trouble for Mansa residents, 2 more breaches in Ghaggar
Officials paying no heed, allege affected villagers