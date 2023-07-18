Village force attacked in Manipur, one dead

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 17

Violence continued unabated in troubled Manipur, as a man was killed when armed men attacked the village defence force of a community at Laimaton Thangbuh village in Kangpokpi district of the state, officials said today. The incident took place on Sunday morning.

Women and children from the village had been moved out to Churachandpur earlier following ethnic clashes on May 3 and it was guarded by the village defence force only.

“On Sunday, around 30 people climbed a small hill and attacked the village defence force members. One person was killed in the firing, officials said. The assailants escaped after Assam Rifles personnel reached the spot,” said an official. Last week witnessed a few violence-free days but the lull was broken with the killing of a Nara Maring woman in Imphal West on Saturday.

The police have arrested nine persons in connection with the killing. Meanwhile, normal life in the Naga-inhabited areas of the state was affected today during a

12-hour shutdown.

