Vinay Kwatra to visit Nepal on February 13

New Delhi, February 10
Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra will visit Nepal on February 13 to advance overall cooperation between the two countries, stated an MEA release.
Kwatra is expected to discuss the possibility of a visit to India by Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ during the two-day visit.
“This will be the first standalone visit of the Foreign Secretary to Nepal since he assumed charge,” said the MEA. Kwatra was the Indian envoy to Nepal before he took over as Foreign Secretary on May 1 last year.
“The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and the priority India attaches to its relations with Nepal,” said the MEA.
