Violence after Bhim Army leader’s killing

Hajipur: Bhim Army supporters on Friday went on the rampage in Bihar's Vaishali district during the funeral procession of organisation's leader Rakesh Paswan, who was shot dead on Thursday. Protesters blocked traffic, ransacked shops and tried to enter a police station. Eight persons were arrested in connection with the violence. pti

Hundreds embrace Buddhism in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: Organisers of an event in Gujarat claimed "hundreds of people" belonging to Dalit and tribal communities embraced Buddhism on the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar on Friday. The event was preceded by a mega rally organised by Swayam Sainik Dal (SSD) in Gujarat's capital Gandhinagar, which saw participation of thousands, mostly Dalits and tribals. pti

Key award for 22 community leaders

New delhi: Twenty-two grassroots leaders have been chosen for C Subramaniam Award on Ambedkar Jayanti for their work in mobilising action and enabling the marginalised communities in accessing their rights enshrined in the Constitution. The award, instituted in memory of NFI founding chairperson Subramaniam, aims at encouraging community leadership.