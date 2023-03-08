Violence against women, girls perpetrated by terrorists remains rampant: India at UN

PTI

United Nations, March 8

India has told the UN Security Council that violence perpetrated by terrorists against women and girls remains rampant and should be strongly condemned while calling for the adoption of a zero-tolerance approach to all forms of terrorism.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said on Tuesday that Member States must provide a conducive environment for the participation and inclusion of women in political processes and decision-making.

“Terrorism and violent extremism continue to be the biggest violators of human rights and a persistent threat to global peace and security. Needless to say, women and girls suffer invariably and disproportionately,” she said.

Speaking at the UN Security Council open debate on ‘Women, Peace and Security: Towards the 25th Anniversary of Resolution 1325', Kamboj said violence against women and girls perpetrated by terrorists remains rampant.

“This deserves the strongest condemnation and calls for the adoption of a zero-tolerance approach to all forms of terrorism,” she said.

The Security Council adopted resolution 1325 on women and peace and security in October 2000.