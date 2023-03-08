Violence against women, girls perpetrated by terrorists remains rampant: India at UN

United Nations, March 8
India has told the UN Security Council that violence perpetrated by terrorists against women and girls remains rampant and should be strongly condemned while calling for the adoption of a zero-tolerance approach to all forms of terrorism.
India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said on Tuesday that Member States must provide a conducive environment for the participation and inclusion of women in political processes and decision-making.
“Terrorism and violent extremism continue to be the biggest violators of human rights and a persistent threat to global peace and security. Needless to say, women and girls suffer invariably and disproportionately,” she said.
Speaking at the UN Security Council open debate on ‘Women, Peace and Security: Towards the 25th Anniversary of Resolution 1325', Kamboj said violence against women and girls perpetrated by terrorists remains rampant.
“This deserves the strongest condemnation and calls for the adoption of a zero-tolerance approach to all forms of terrorism,” she said.
The Security Council adopted resolution 1325 on women and peace and security in October 2000.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED summons Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha, 44, a Bharat Rashtra Samithi party MLC, has been as...
BJP’s Manik Saha sworn in as chief minister of Tripura for second term
Ratan Lal Nath, Pranajit Singha Roy and Santana Chakma take ...
PM Modi, Australian PM Anthony Albanese to arrive in Gujarat today, watch cricket Test match tomorrow
The 2 prime ministers are on a 2-day visit to Gujarat
India slams Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal for raking up Kashmir at UN debate
India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchir...
Despite American Airlines ban, student who urinated on fellow passenger can fly with other carriers: Experts
Indian civil aviation norms don't apply to foreign aviation ...