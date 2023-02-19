Violence due to terrorism, insurgency down 80%: Shah

PTI

Nagpur, February 18

The country has seen an 80 per cent reduction in violence from terrorism in Kashmir, insurgency in the North-East and left-wing extremism under the Narendra Modi government, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah, underscoring that the Prime Minister’s vision was to see India at the top in the world. Shah was speaking at an event in Nagpur.

HM to visit poll-bound Karnataka on Feb 23 Shah, who will visit poll-bound Karnataka on February 23, will attend two public events in Bengaluru and Ballari, sources in the BJP said. He will attend a public meeting in Bengaluru and also hold a brief meeting with party leaders to discuss election strategy.

Explaining the three big aims of “Amrit Kaal”, the 25-year period culminating in the centenary of India’s Independence, mooted by PM Modi, Shah said the first goal was to showcase the sacrifices of freedom fighters before the present generation.

The second aim was to bring before the people the progress made by the country in the past 75 years, while the third aim was to ensure that India reached the top in all sectors in the next 25 years, said the BJP leader.

Before the Modi government, the country faced internal security challenges. “Today, I can say that there has been an 80 per cent reduction in violence from terrorism in Kashmir, insurgency in the North-East and left-wing extremism under the Modi government,” he said.

The Home Minister said the Kashmir Valley saw 1.8 crore tourists in one year, which was a “big thing”. There had been investments worth Rs 12,000 crore in Kashmir in 70 years, but under the Modi government, it has got Rs 12,000 crore in just three years, he said. “Each home in Kashmir has been provided with tap water and electricity, which is a huge change,” he said.