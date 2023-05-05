Violence over quota row, ‘shoot at sight’ in Manipur

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 4

As large-scale rioting broke out last evening across Manipur between tribals and the majority Meitei community, leading to the displacement of over 9,000 people from their villages, the state government today issued ‘shoot at sight’ order in “extreme cases” to contain the alarming situation.

Clashes broke out on Wednesday evening — these intensified overnight with counter-attacks being mounted by rival communities in retaliation to earlier attacks — after Naga and Kuki tribals organised a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’, state government officials said.

The order, issued on behalf of the Governor, said, “‘Shoot at sight’ could be resorted to when persuasion, warning and reasonable force have been exhausted and the situation could not be controlled.”

Meiteis are mostly Hindu; Kuki & Naga tribals in hill dists mainly Christians Tribal hill dists account for 90% landmass but have fewer Assembly seats Restrictions on non-tribals buying land trigger ST status demand by Meiteis

Fiftyfive columns of the Army and teams of Assam Rifles and Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed to control the situation. Urging people to maintain peace, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said, “Precious lives have been lost, besides damage of property, which is very unfortunate.” However, the details of the deaths were not immediately available.

Noting that the violence was the result of “misunderstanding” in society, Biren Singh said, “The state government is taking all steps to maintain law and order.”

In a joint exercise, personnel of Army and Assam Rifles staged flag marches in Khuga, Tampa and Khomaujanbba areas of Churachandpur. Flag marches were also carried out in Mantripukhri, Lamphel, Koeirangi area of Imphal Valley and Sugnu in Kakching district on Thursday, according to reports emanating from Imphal, the capital of Manipur.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today spoke to Manipur CM Biren Singh and took stock of the situation in the state. State government officials said 9,000 people were rescued by the forces from the violence-hit areas and given shelter. More such people are being shifted to safer places.

A ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised by the All-Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in the 10 hill districts of the state on Wednesday to protest the demand of non-tribal Meiteis, who account for 53 per cent of the state’s population, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Tribals account for about 40 per cent of the state’s population.

Last month, the Manipur High Court had asked the state government to send a recommendation to the Centre within four weeks on the demand for ST status by the Meitei community.

Yesterday, during the march in Torbung area of Churachandpur district, an armed mob allegedly attacked people of the Meitei community, leading to retaliatory attacks in the valley districts, officials said.

