Visakhapatnam to be Andhra capital, says CM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said the state capital would be shifted to Visakhapatnam. He was speaking at a preparatory meet for Global Investors Summit. PTI

AI urination case accused Mishra granted bail

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a woman on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi, saying his custody was no longer required. PTI

Oreva MD surrenders in bridge collapse case

Morbi: Oreva Group MD Jaysukh Patel on Tuesday surrendered before a court in Morbi in connection with last year’s suspension bridge collapse tragedy in which 135 people were killed. PTI

Italian hits airline crew member, held

Mumbai: A 45-year-old Italian woman passenger allegedly punched a crew member, spat on another staffer and stripped on board a Vistara flight to Mumbai from Abu Dhabi after she was stopped from entering the business class, the police said. The incident took place on Monday and after the flight landed in Mumbai, the crew members handed her over to the police and she was arrested. PTI

Adani Group buys Haifa port for $1 bn

New Delhi: Despite the question mark over the valuation of his companies, Gautam Adani appeared in Haifa, 90 km from Tel Aviv, along with Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu to celebrate his takeover of the local port and broadcast his intention to invest more in the country. Adani took over the port in partnership with a local chemicals and logistics group Gadot for $1.15 billion.