Visit will provide fresh impetus to ties with France, says Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Paris today on a two-day visit during which he will seek to provide a new impetus to the bilateral strategic partnership with France. The expansion of bilateral defence ties will be the key focus of his interaction with President Emmanuel Macron.

Bats for permanent UNSC membership PM Modi reiterated India’s dismay over its exclusion from the global high table. “How can the UN Security Council claim to speak for the world when its most populous country, and its largest democracy, is not a permanent member?” he said, adding French President Emmanuel Macron shared his views on the international order.

PM Modi will be the second Indian Prime Minister to attend the French National Day celebrations on Friday as the Guest of Honour. In addition to several defence pacts, at least three space agreements are also in the offing.

Ahead of his departure, PM Modi said his wide-ranging discussions with Macron would take forward the “longstanding and time-tested partnership over the next 25 years”.

PM Modi received a welcome from a section of the Indian diaspora in Paris and his engagements included meetings with President of the French Senate Gerard Larcher and Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, who received him at the airport in the afternoon.

In an interview to a French publication coinciding with his Paris visit, PM Modi said India was regaining its rightful position in the world and aimed to become a leading player in AI, quantum computing, semiconductors, space and defence.

“Our exports have never been war and subjugation, but yoga, ayurveda, spirituality, science, mathematics and astronomy. We have always been a contributor to global peace and progress,” said the PM. The PM expressed caution on the universal appeal of “western values”.

