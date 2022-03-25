Chinese Foreign Minister discusses military standoff, Ukraine with Doval, Jaishankar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 25

Visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Wang made a low-key arrival here on Thursday evening from Kabul where he had met the Taliban leadership.

With Doval, Wang is understood to have discussed the way forward in resolving the two year old military stand-off at the Line of Actual Control and PLA transgressions along the LAC. He is learnt to have discussed Ukraine extensively with Jaishankar.

With Jaishankar, Wang also extended an invitation to the Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS) summit in Beijing this year.

Wang will take off for Kathmandu on the last leg of his South Asia tour which began with Islamabad where his observations at the Organisation of Islamic Conference Ministerial were strongly criticised by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The visit took place on the request of the Chinese side and is the first major arrival from Beijing after the border clash at Galwan Valley in early 2020, followed by confrontation at several places on the LAC.

China is also looking at India rolling back a notification issued after the border hostilities that banned investments from neighbouring countries. India is in the hunt for investments to finance its infrastructure expansions and as a step in this direction, has even asked Russia to invest in masala bonds.

Beijing is also scheduled to hold the ‘Foreign Ministers’ meeting among the neighbouring countries of Afghanistan. China is noncommittal on an invitation to India. China and Pakistan had dropped out when India had hosted a meeting of NSAs last year in New Delhi.