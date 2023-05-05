Vistara flies flight on sustainable fuel

New Delhi: Vistara on Thursday became India’s first airline to operate a commercial domestic flight on a wide-body aircraft using sustainable aviation fuel. This historic feat was achieved on Vistara’s brand new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, flying from Delhi to Mumbai.
