 Vistara flight to Kolkata suffers technical snag, returns to Delhi : The Tribune India

Vistara flight to Kolkata suffers technical snag, returns to Delhi

There were around 160 passengers on board the aircraft

PTI

New Delhi, July 7

A Vistara aircraft en route to Kolkata suffered a technical snag and returned to the National Capital on Friday evening, according to the airline.

A source in the know said the plane operating flight UK 707 had an engine failure and that there were around 160 passengers on board.

“Shortly after take-off, a technical snag was detected on Vistara flight UK 707 operating from Delhi to Kolkata on 7 July 2023. As a precautionary step in accordance with the SOPs, the pilots decided to turn back and landed the flight safely at IGI airport, Delhi,” a Vistara spokesperson said in a statement.

However, the source said the aircraft had an engine failure and made an emergency landing at Delhi airport.

The spokesperson said the aircraft is undergoing necessary checks.

“An alternative aircraft was immediately arranged which will depart soon after all the customers are on-boarded. The concerned team is making all efforts to minimise inconvenience to the customers by making necessary arrangements,” the spokesperson said.

