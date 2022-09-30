Waiting period for visa to be cut: US Embassy

Tribune News Service

NEW DELHI, September 29

The return to waiting period for US visas to the pre-Covid times will take a few months. “We are steadily cutting into the backlog. It will take a few months. Be patient,” Minister Counselor for Consular Affairs Don Heflin said during a Facebook chat on Thursday.

“Visa appointments are now open for all categories. But because of high demand, wait periods remain significant,” he said. On the wait time of over two years for Indian visa applicants while it is just two days for countries like China, Heflin said comparisons should be made with bigger US consulates such as those in Mexico and Brazil.

According to the US Government website, appointment wait time for visitor visa applications from Delhi is 833 days and 848 days for Mumbai.