 Wankhede abused his position, says NCB probe : The Tribune India

Wankhede abused his position, says NCB probe

Wankhede abused his position, says NCB probe


Tribune News Service

Delhi/Mumbai, May 19

The NCB’s inquiry team has alleged that its former zonal director Sameer Wankhede abused his position while probing the drugs-on-cruise case involving Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan.

The NCB’s findings have been taken on record as part of the CBI’s FIR against Wankhede and three other NCB officials, who initially investigated the case.

No arrest till May 22

The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the CBI not to take any coercive action against Sameer Wankhede in the bribery case till May 22. It directed Wankhede to appear before the CBI to record his statement.

The NCB has found several alleged service rule violations by Wankhede, including misreporting of foreign travel expenses and dealings in luxury watches.

The inquiry team, in its report, has found irregularities against Indian Revenue Services officer Wankhede and his team on two counts — alleged irregularities in the conduct of the drugs-on-cruise raids and violations under the Central Civil Services (CCS) Rules.

Wankhede has, however, denied the allegations. He had approached the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) and recently the Bombay High Court to quash the CBI FIR against him, saying the SET chief — NCB Deputy Director General Gyaneshwar Singh — was “acting as judge of his own cause and conduct” as he was his reporting boss during the investigation of the case.

Meanwhile, Wankhede, accused of demanding bribe from Shah Rukh Khan for not implicating his son, has claimed in his petition that the superstar praised the officer’s “integrity” and pleaded with him to be kind to Aryan.

As per Wankhede’s petition before the Bombay High Court seeking to quash the FIR registered against him by the CBI for bribery, Khan deplored the political involvement in the case. As per the transcript provided in the petition, in one of the messages, the actor said, “God bless you. I have to come personally whenever you say and give a hug to you. Let me please know whenever it’s convenient for you. Really, I have always had the highest regard for your uprightness and now it has increased manifolds. Big respect.” “Please show some kindness … I can only plead and beg you as a father. Please,” the superstar said in another chat, as per the petition. / PTI

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Business

RBI to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation; notes can be exchanged, deposited till September 30

2
Diaspora

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says US official

3
Chandigarh

Astrologer P Khurana, father of Bollywood actors Ayushmann and Aparshakti, dies in Mohali

4
Haryana

2,000 acres encroached upon in Gurugram, demolition on

5
Punjab

In crackdown against illegal occupation of government land in Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann to launch drive from June 1

6
Trending

Tina Dabi's reply after she was brutally trolled for getting land occupied by Pakistani-Hindu migrants cleared in Jaisalmer

7
Diaspora

As Punjab-born Bhullar becomes highest-ranking Asian woman in NYPD, Union minister says 'will ensure brilliant minds do not go abroad to realise their dreams'

8
Nation

No coercive action against ex-NCB officer Sameer Wankhede, accused of demanding Rs 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan, till May 22: Bombay HC to CBI

9
Punjab

20 dogs poisoned to death in Punjab's Khanna

10
Punjab

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra show gratitude to Akal Takht Jathedar

Don't Miss

View All
Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official
Diaspora

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says US official

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23
Chandigarh

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23 on account of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev

Kangra tea leaves for European markets
Himachal

Kangra tea leaves for European markets

Punjab Police officer slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera
Trending

Punjab cop slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death
Entertainment

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO
Nation

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO

Gatka included in National Games
Chandigarh

Gatka included in National Games

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24
Chandigarh

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24

Top News

RBI to withdraw ~2,000 notes from circulation

RBI to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation

Can be deposited, exchanged from May 23 to Sept 30 | DeMo gh...

No regulatory failure: SC panel on Adani

No regulatory failure: SC panel on Adani

Says SEBI probe has drawn a blank

In Hiroshima for G7, PM to meet Zelenskyy

In Hiroshima for G7, PM to meet Zelenskyy

Will address summit on global challenges I To hold four bila...

Union Govt brings ordinance to set up authority on Delhi transfers, postings

Union Govt brings ordinance to set up authority on Delhi transfers, postings

Canada-based terrorist’s 2 aides held at Delhi airport

Canada-based terrorist’s 2 aides held at Delhi airport


Cities

View All

Questioning of cross-border smuggler leads to seizure of 2.4kg heroin, 1.9kg narcotic powder

Questioning of cross-border smuggler leads to seizure of 2.4 kg heroin, 1.9 kg narcotic powder

Farmers block rail tracks; stage protest at Amritsar DC office

Watch: Video of Home Guard jawan slapping woman protester goes viral, official suspended

Stop waste water release into irrigation channels, says Amritsar DC

Tarn Taran: 21-yr-old Indian Army sepoy killed in road accident

Astrologer P Khurana, father of Bollywood actors Ayushmann and Aparshakti, dies in Mohali

Astrologer P Khurana, father of Bollywood actors Ayushmann and Aparshakti, dies in Mohali

Night storm renders Chandigarh tricity areas powerless

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23 on account of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev

12-hr outage in most parts of Mohali district

Donate household articles at Chandigarh MC centres from tomorrow

Centre brings ordinance to set up panel on Delhi services days after Supreme Court order

Centre brings ordinance to set up panel on Delhi services days after Supreme Court order

Is Centre ‘conspiring’ to overturn Supreme Court order on services matters, asks Kejriwal

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj writes to L-G, urges him to approve transfer of services secretary

Man kills tailor in Gandhi Nagar, nabbed

Bus fails to halt at stop for women, driver suspended

Dist sees increase in stubble burning cases

Jalandhar district sees increase in stubble burning cases

Bhagwant Mann shows support for newly-elected Jalandhar MP Sushil Rinku

Garhshankar: Farm union calls for arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Haryana minister Sandeep Singh

To discourage use of plastic, steel water bottles given to office staff

CM Bhagwant Mann addresses depleting groundwater in Doaba; suggests rationing of power

20 dogs poisoned to death in Punjab’s Khanna

20 dogs poisoned to death in Punjab's Khanna

Heavy rain, storm render city residents ‘powerless’

Major fire at chemical godown in Khanna

YUG initiative to involve youth in city governance launched by admn

Visitors suffer as DC office employees go on strike

Day after inauguration, snarl-up witnessed outside new bus stand

Day after inauguration, snarl-up witnessed outside new bus stand

Civic body demolishes illegal structures in Patiala

Sirhind residents protest MC’s failure to remove garbage from roadside

3-day capacity-building programme begins at RGNUL

Fatehgarh Sahib: Technology labs encourage active learning, says DC