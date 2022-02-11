Ward boy shoots nurse dead in ICU of hospital in Madhya Pradesh

Bhind, February 11
A 26-year-old nurse was shot dead by a ward boy, who had been stalking her, in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the district hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind, police said on Friday.
Following the incident, the nursing staff of the hospital had struck work, demanding better security at the facility, an official said.
Neha Chandel was shot in the head point-blank by ward boy Ritesh Shakya using a country-made pistol in the ICU on Thursday night, Bhind Superintendent of Police Shalendra Singh Chauhan told PTI.
The accused surrendered before the police after the shooting, he said, adding that the victim's body was sent for post-mortem.
According to the police, Shakya, a father of four, wanted to marry the victim, whose marriage was fixed with another man.
Acquaintances of the deceased have claimed that the accused had been pestering the victim to marry him for months, but she had rebuffed his offers.
Meanwhile, more than 100 nurses were staging a sit-in at the district hospital demanding security, an official said.
District Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Ajit Mishra said that arrangements were being made to ensure that patients are not inconvenienced due to the protest.
