Was abused by father in childhood: Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 11

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Saturday said her father sexually assaulted her when she was a child and the trauma led her to fight for the rights of women.

Swati Maliwal

She was speaking at the DCW Annual International Women’s Day award programme at India Habitat Centre here. Maliwal honoured 90 women, who had been working for the cause of women’s rights.

“I was sexually assaulted by my father in my childhood. He used to beat me up. I used to hide under the bed when he would come home. I would think how I would teach a lesson to such men who sexually assault women,” said Maliwal.

Narrating the ordeal, she said, “He used to grab me from my ponytail and slam me against the wall, leading to severe injuries and bleeding. This happened until Class IV before we (family) left him.”

The DCW chief said she believed when a person faced such challenges in life, he would be able to understand the pain of others and become passionate enough to change the system.