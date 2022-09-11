 Was sad day when Army entered Golden Temple: NN Vohra : The Tribune India

Was sad day when Army entered Golden Temple: NN Vohra

Former J&K Governor NN Vohra, Dr Pramod Kumar (left), Director, IDC, Chandigarh, and Hartosh Bal (right), political editor, The Caravan, at the release of book titled “Turmoil in Punjab: Before and After Blue Star, An Insider’s Story” by Ramesh Inder Singh (2nd R), in New Delhi on Saturday. Tribune Photo

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 10

A new book on Operation Blue Star by then Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Ramesh Inder Singh released on Saturday provoked a deep debate on the reasons behind the Army’s entry into the Golden Temple on June 1, 1984, in a bid to purge the shrine of militants.

Analysing the events, former Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra, who, as Financial Commissioner (Home), Punjab, witnessed the tragic times first hand, today cautioned against the deployment of the Army for internal security management and called for all party understanding on plans of action should things go wrong in a certain place.

“I will say it loud and clear: It is not the Army's job to ensure against internal disturbance. Once you brought the Army into the Golden Temple, it was a sad day. The same way, it was a sad day for the Army to get involved in civilian affairs. The Army, in its own interest, would ask for the Armed Forces Special Powers Act as soldiers cannot fire at civilians or raid civilian premises unless they have protection. Such laws, as seen in the Northeast, have consequences. The Army’s role is to fight the foreign aggressor,” Vohra, the chief guest at the launch of “Turmoil in Punjab: Before and After Blue Star, An Insider’s Story”, said.

After the author traced roots of the Punjab problem to 10 unresolved demands of the Akali Dal at that time, Vohra, who oversaw state elections in 1985 and restoration of democracy, argued that problems of the nature of Punjab militancy arose when “there was unwillingness and indifference to understanding issues that were essentially political and assigning them to the civil bureaucracy or the police”.

The former J&K Governor said vexed issues concerning minorities, tribals and Scheduled Castes required astute understanding of aspirations and how these could be met.

“Lack of timely and deep understanding of political issues and their resolution was one of our biggest failures in Punjab. When things went wrong, there was abdication of responsibility. The Punjab Police could not handle the situation, so the Army was called in,” Vohra said, recalling the tragic assassination of then Jalandhar DIG AS Atwal, whose body lay at the doorstep of the Golden Temple while the Amritsar police chief waited for instructions from the Chief Minister.

Going forward, the former Governor appealed for good governance and for the civil and police administrations to be permitted to function without obstruction, interference or political pressures.

“You can play all politics in the world but Centre-state relations in regard to internal and external security cannot be played around with,” cautioned NN Vohra, hoping the book would trigger serious rethinking on macro issues of governance.

Singh, commenting on the 600-page book, traced the Punjab problem to 1982 when Parkash Singh Badal listed 10 demands to the Centre, including non-interference in Sikh religious affairs and enactment of the All-India Gurdwara Act.

Despite 26 meetings between 1981 and 1984, these demands remained unresolved, said Singh, arguing that the Punjab problem being a Khalistan problem was a “misunderstood aspect”.

Citing an analysis of killings between 1978 and 1982, the author said over 99 per cent of the victims were Nirankaris, their sympathisers or those perceived to be going after them. “It was when the Darbara Singh government was dismissed that Hindus began to be killed randomly. The movement then drifted further,” Singh said.

The discussion was moderated by the Institute for Development and Communication’s Pramod Kumar and speakers included conflict management expert Ajai Sahni.

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath
Himachal

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath

During ’97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Punjab

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Goa restaurant where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms
Haryana

Goa restaurant Curlies where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure
World

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure

Self-study success mantra: NEET topper
Haryana

Self-study success mantra, says NEET topper Tanishka Yadav

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores
Chandigarh Injection Deaths

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla
Himachal

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla

Jalandhar: After 75 years, man gets to know about his family in Pak
Punjab

After 75 years, Jalandhar man gets to know about his family in Pakistan

False charges by litigants after adverse order tend to demoralise judges: SC

False charges by litigants after adverse order tend to demoralise judges: SC

G’gram cops botch up probe linked to Chinese shell firms

Gurugram cops botch up probe linked to Chinese shell firms

MHA shifts case to SFIO

Row as Rahul meets ‘hate speech’ priest

Row as Rahul meets ‘hate speech’ priest

On the run for 105 days, sixth shooter Mundi held at Nepal border

On the run for 105 days, sixth shooter Mundi held at Nepal border

