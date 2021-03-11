Watch: Horrific accident caught on camera; 2 buses collide head-on

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 18

A video of a bus accident has gone viral on social media in which two buses can be seen colliding head-on in Tamil Nadu’s Salem district on Tuesday evening.

The video of the horrific accident was caught on a camera installed inside one of the buses.

According to media reports, nearly 30 people were injured in the accident.

In the video, the driver can be seen being thrown off his seat after the collision and the man in the front seat hitting his head on the front glass pane.

The collision with the bus swerving from the opposite direction also threw the passengers off their seats and severely damaged the bus.

The victims were admitted to various hospitals, according to sources.

The condition of three passengers with severe head injuries is said to be critical, reported TOI.