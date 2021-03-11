Watch: Indian-origin girl presents PM Modi with his portrait in Berlin

PTI

Berlin, May 2

It was a dream come true for two small Indian-origin children in Germany who received praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they won his heart by their talent.

The deep connect and admiration billions of Indians have for PM @narendramodi is unmatched. This little girl in the video presents a portrait of PM Modi to him and proudly calls him her icon. A very heartwarming video. Do watch. #PMModiInBerlin pic.twitter.com/am4Sq1OI2E — Locket Chatterjee (@me_locket) May 2, 2022

Modi, who arrived here on the first leg of his three-nation Europe trip, was given a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora in the country.

Ashutosh and Manya Mishra were among kids who were waiting for the prime minister at Hotel Adlon Kempinski along with the elders of the community.

Ashutosh sang a patriotic song for Prime Minister Modi, who enjoyed listening to him.

Modi praised the boy’s talent and said “Shaabash (well done).”

Little girl Manya presented the Prime Minister his portrait. He took a picture with Manya and also signed the portrait for her.

“I made it for him... with my mother’s help,” said Manya, who studies at a Berlin school.

“It was a wonderful experience meeting Prime Minister Modi. He is my icon. He signed the painting I made of him and said to me ‘Shabash’,” she said.

Sharing her experience of meeting Prime Minister Modi, Manya said, “My dream came true.”