Watch: Narrow escape for 27 passengers as bus fall into stream in Uttarakhand, those aboard climb on it

Twenty-seven passengers of a bus had a narrow escape on Friday when it fell into a rain-fed stream near the Tilmath temple in a village near Ramnagar in Uttarakhand and they climbed atop it.

Bad weather is becoming a problem in Uttarakhand.



A road accident took place on Friday in Ramnagar of Nainital amid heavy rains.



Tehsildar Vipin Chandra Pant said, fortunately, they were alert enough to climb onto the bus.

The fire brigade and the administration were informed on time and they were safely evacuated from the bus, he said, adding that they were taken to the Tilmath temple owing to heavy rainfall in the area.

Pant said the bus had left Ramnagar at 2.30 pm for Don Parewa.

