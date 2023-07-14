Water level in reservoirs up, beats 10-yr average

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, July 13

Unprecedented rainfall across North India over the past few days has led to an increase in water levels in the Bhakra, Pong and Ranjit Sagar dams.

Reservoirs have filled up to levels that have not been achieved in a decade, according to the weekly report released by the Central Water Commission (CWC) today. The CWC releases a weekly report on the water level at all 146 dam reservoirs of the country.

A comparison of the data released today and that of last week (July 6) shows that water level in the Bhakra dam has gone up by 30 feet within a week. The 260 sq km reservoir of the Pong dam has recorded a rise of 28 feet during this period. The water level in the Ranjit Sagar dam has risen by 34 feet.

The water level, when seen against the full reservoir capacity of these dams, is higher in percentage than the 10-year average of the water levels, the CWC said.