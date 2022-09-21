West Bengal Govt hiding farmer suicide figures: BJP

New Delhi, September 20
The BJP has accused the TMC government of hiding the figure of farmer suicides in West Bengal.
In contrast to the West Bengal Government’s projection, 122 farmers died by suicide last year in Paschim Medinipur, revealed an answer in response to clarification sought by activist Bishwanath Goswami under the RTI Act.
However, the data furnished by the Bengal Government mentioned zero suicide by farmers. Even the most recently published data from the National Crime Records Bureau reportedly stressed that no farmer had committed suicide in the state.
BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya said, “In the latest NCRB report, the WB Govt declared zero farmer deaths due to suicide. But an RTI activist found that in just Paschim Medinipur, the number of farmer deaths stood at 122.”
