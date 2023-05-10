We are remembered only when we bring medals: Sakshi Malik

Karam Prakash
New Delhi, May 10
Disappointed over the Union government’s subdued response towards the ongoing protest by the wrestlers against the alleged sexual harassment by WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh, the only woman Olympic medallist in wrestling, Sakshi Malik, on Tuesday, criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence on the issue.
Malik said Modi had invited medal winners for tea, but when they are in trouble he is “indifferent”.
“Modi ji always talks of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’. He even called us for tea and dinner when we brought laurels to the country. I think he remembers us only when we bring medals. And not when we are in trouble,” said Malik, who appealed to the PM to pay heed to their demands.
She said the government is not taking action against the WFI president as he is a BJP MP.
When asked about the reports of returning the medals by the protesting wrestlers, Malik said, “What will we do of these medals if we don’t get justice?”
Meanwhile, Vinesh Phogat said the protest had given courage to other athletes to speak up against sexual harassment.
