We consider infra development as driving force of economy: PM Modi

PTI

New Delhi, March 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the government considered infrastructure development as the driving force of the economy and this would help India become a developed country by 2047.

Addressing a post-Budget webinar on infrastructure and investment, he said that this year’s budget imparts new energy to the growth of the infrastructure sector in the country.

“We consider infrastructure development as the driving force of the economy; India will achieve the target of becoming a developed nation by 2047 by following this path,” Modi said.

He said that now there is a need to increase the pace of this development and move in the top gear and in this the Prime Minister Gati Shakti national master plan would play a critical role.

He said the government is working to create modern infrastructure in all areas such as roads, railways, ports and airports.

It would help in enhancing competitiveness of businesses and reduce logistics cost.

Modi said the government’s capital expenditure or capex had increased five times as compared to 2013-14.

Under the National Infrastructure Pipeline, the government is aiming to invest Rs 110 lakh crore in the coming time.