We consider infra development as driving force of economy: PM Modi

New Delhi, March 4
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the government considered infrastructure development as the driving force of the economy and this would help India become a developed country by 2047.
Addressing a post-Budget webinar on infrastructure and investment, he said that this year’s budget imparts new energy to the growth of the infrastructure sector in the country.
“We consider infrastructure development as the driving force of the economy; India will achieve the target of becoming a developed nation by 2047 by following this path,” Modi said.
He said that now there is a need to increase the pace of this development and move in the top gear and in this the Prime Minister Gati Shakti national master plan would play a critical role.
He said the government is working to create modern infrastructure in all areas such as roads, railways, ports and airports.
It would help in enhancing competitiveness of businesses and reduce logistics cost.
Modi said the government’s capital expenditure or capex had increased five times as compared to 2013-14.
Under the National Infrastructure Pipeline, the government is aiming to invest Rs 110 lakh crore in the coming time.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi court reserves order on CBI plea seeking 3 more days of Manish Sisodia's custody
Inefficiency of CBI to complete probe cannot be ground for r...
No religious minority can freely live or practise its religion in Pakistan today: India at UN
'Pakistan obsessed with us while its people battle for livel...
Australian PM Anthony Albanese to play Holi, watch cricket on India visit from March 8 to 11
Both PMs will attend the Australia-India Annual Leaders’ Sum...
Select central govt employees get one-time option to opt for old pension scheme
The option may be exercised by the government servants conce...