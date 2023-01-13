We count a lot on India's G-20 leadership: IMF MD

PTI

Washington, January 13

At a time when the world is faced with continued economic slowdown and social distress, the international community counts a lot on India's leadership of G-20, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.

"India, which is the president of G-20 countries, remains among the countries that perform better than global average and by a good percentage," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told reporters during a media roundtable.

India formally assumed the G20 (Group of 20) Presidency on December 1. The next G20 Leaders' Summit at the level of Heads of State/Government is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi.

"We count a lot on India's leadership of the G-20. Because it is such a critical time for the world to protect its own wellbeing by protecting the integrated global economy. I hope that India will do that huge global service keeping us together," she said.

Georgieva lauded India for embracing digitisation.

"What we see as working extremely well for India is how the country has taken digitisation that was accelerated by covid-19 to be a strong comparative advantage, both for public policy and for private sector growth," the IMF Managing Director said in response to a question.