At Global South Summit, PM Modi asks developing nations to set global agenda

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 12

Pointing out that the developed countries are today the drivers of the global economy while most advanced economies are slowing down, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the Global South to work together so as to set the global agenda.

“The Voice of the Global South needs to set its own tone. Together, we need to escape the cycle of dependency on systems and circumstances which are not of our making,” said the Prime Minister in his closing remarks at the Inaugural Leaders’ Session of the two-day ‘Voice of Global South Summit 2023’ being hosted virtually by India.

Pointing out that the speeches by other national leaders indicated that the common challenges facing developing countries are the lack of resources for our development needs, and increasing instability both in the natural climate and the geopolitical climate, the PM took heart from the positive energy and confidence on the part of developing countries.

In order to set the global agenda, the upcoming sessions at the Summit will further develop the ideas which have emerged from the discussions at the inaugural leaders’ session. “Our effort will be to distil action-points for the Global South – both for what we can do together, and for what we can seek together on the global agenda,” he said explaining the rationale for the summit.

Earlier, in his opening remarks, the Prime Minister suggested a common global agenda of ‘Respond, Recognise, Respect and Reform’. The world must “respond” to the priorities of the Global South with an inclusive and balanced international agenda, “recognise that the principle of ‘Common but Differentiated Responsibilities’ applies to all global challenges, “respect” sovereignty of all nations and “reform” international institutions, including the UN, to make them more relevant.

The aim of the Summit, he said, is to amplify the Voice of the Global South. India has chosen the theme of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ for its G20 Presidency. “Together we must attempt to redesign global political and financial governance. This can remove inequalities, enlarge opportunities, support growth and spread progress and prosperity,” he observed.

The PM said the world had turned the page on another difficult year that saw war, conflict, terrorism and geo-political tensions besides rising food, fertiliser and fuel prices. There were also climate-change-driven natural disasters, and lasting economic impact of the pandemic.

“It is clear the world is in a state of crisis. Three-fourths of humanity lives in our countries. We should also have an equivalent voice,” said the PM while pointing out that though most of the global challenges have not been created by the Global South, they affected it more. The search for solutions also does not factor in our role or our voice, he regretted.

#narendra modi