 We want to change image of Supreme Court as ‘tareekh pe tareekh’ court: Justice Chandrachud : The Tribune India

Justice Chandrachud had in the past also taken exception to advocates seeking adjournments

File photo of Justice DY Chandrachud.

New Delhi, September 9

Fed up with frequent adjournments sought by advocates, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court -- Justice DY Chandrachud -- on Friday said the court will make all efforts to change its image as a 'tareekh pe tareekh' court.

"We want to change this image of the Supreme Court as a 'tareekh pe tareekh' court," Justice Chandrachu – expected to take over as the 50th Chief Justice of India after two months – said, turning down a request for adjournment in a case.

"People will have to argue matters. This is the highest court of the land. We need to have a certain dignity of the institution also,” Justice Chandrachud noted as he told the lawyer in question to argue the case or take a pass over, prepare and then come back to argue the matter during the day.

Justice Chandrachud had in the past also taken exception to advocates seeking adjournments. While judges burn the midnight oil and read case files, lawyers conveniently shirk their responsibility and seek adjournments, he had recently commented.

"No…not like this. We sat down and read 61 matters...the last batch (of files) came to me last night. I woke up at 3:30 in the morning to complete reading the files. If you want we can pass it over,” he had said, refusing to adjourn the matter.

 

