‘Wear a BJP badge’: Rahul Gandhi to TV journalist; media body condemns

Gandhi snubs the scribe at a press conference in New Delhi

Rahul Gandhi during a press conference at party’s headquarters in New Delhi on March 25, 2023. Reuters



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 25

The National Union of Journalists on Saturday condemned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks against a journalist whom he accused of working at the behest of BJP.

When a journalist attending Gandhi’s press conference today asked him to respond to BJP criticism that he was an anti-OBC, Gandhi snubbed the scribe saying he should stop acting on behalf of the BJP and stop pretending to be a journalist.

“Wear a BJP badge instead,” Gandhi said to the television journalist.

The NUJ said Gandhi should answer questions instead of attributing motives to journalists.

Differences between government and judiciary doesn’t mean confrontation: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

Differences between government and judiciary doesn't mean confrontation: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

The minister inaugurates Chief Judicial Magistrate court, Ma...

Never asked for foreign intervention, BJP leaders lied in Parliament to divert Adani issue: Rahul Gandhi addresses press after disqualification from LS

Disqualified from Lok Sabha as PM Modi scared of my next speech on Adani issue: Rahul Gandhi

'I am Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar,' he said when asked ...

Rahul’s disqualification not linked to Adani episode, stay not sought to encash issue in Karnataka polls: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification not linked to Adani episode: BJP

Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad says stay on convi...

PIL in SC challenges constitutional validity of Section 8(3) of Representation of People Act after Rahul’s disqualification

PIL in Supreme Court challenges 'automatic disqualification' of lawmakers upon conviction and 2-year sentence

The plea is filed by a Kerala-based social activist

Akal Takht Jathedar asks Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh to surrender before police

Akal Takht Jathedar asks Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh to surrender before police

Amritpal has been on the run since March 18


