‘Wear a BJP badge’: Rahul Gandhi to TV journalist; media body condemns

New Delhi, March 25
The National Union of Journalists on Saturday condemned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks against a journalist whom he accused of working at the behest of BJP.
When a journalist attending Gandhi’s press conference today asked him to respond to BJP criticism that he was an anti-OBC, Gandhi snubbed the scribe saying he should stop acting on behalf of the BJP and stop pretending to be a journalist.
“Wear a BJP badge instead,” Gandhi said to the television journalist.
The NUJ said Gandhi should answer questions instead of attributing motives to journalists.
The Mumbai Press Club deplores Congress leader Shri Rahul Gandhi for humiliating a journalist while addressing a press conference at his party office on Saturday morning.@RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/pOBkfmZQoK— Mumbai Press Club (@mumbaipressclub) March 25, 2023
