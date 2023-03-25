‘Wear a BJP badge’: Rahul Gandhi to TV journalist; media body condemns

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 25

The National Union of Journalists on Saturday condemned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks against a journalist whom he accused of working at the behest of BJP.

When a journalist attending Gandhi’s press conference today asked him to respond to BJP criticism that he was an anti-OBC, Gandhi snubbed the scribe saying he should stop acting on behalf of the BJP and stop pretending to be a journalist.

“Wear a BJP badge instead,” Gandhi said to the television journalist.

The NUJ said Gandhi should answer questions instead of attributing motives to journalists.