Weather likely to worsen in Himachal Pradesh, Delhi; IMD issues orange alert

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 26

The local meteorological office in Himachal Pradesh has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in eight of the 12 districts on July 26 and 27 and cautioned against landslides, flash floods and mudslides.

The weather office also issued a yellow warning of heavy rain on July 28 and predicted a wet spell in the state till July 31. It cautioned of moderate to high risk of flash floods in Chamba, Kangra, Sirmaur, Shimla, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kullu, Mandi and Kinnaur districts.

According to the state emergency response centre, 168 people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents since the onset of the monsoon and the state has suffered losses of Rs 5,350 crore.

A total of 566 roads are closed in the state for vehicular traffic, the data showed.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued an orange alert for Delhi, indicating the weather in the capital could worsen. As most places of Delhi recorded moderate to heavy rain on Wednesday morning, it led to waterlogging and disruption in road traffic.

The IMD has issued a warning of moderate rain during the day. A yellow alert has been issued for Thursday. With PTI inputs