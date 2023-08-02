Weatherman warns of landslips, mudflows in Himachal, heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, August 1

Himachal Pradesh is likely to see landslides and mudflows on August 3 and 4, the IMD warned on Tuesday.

It has issued an orange alert for the state as HP is likely to receive “heavy to very heavy rain” on August 3 and 4.

The department has advised people to refrain from visiting affected areas, which may face flooding, landslides and mudflows.

The department issued a yellow alert for Punjab as well as the state is likely to witness heavy rain on August 3, 4 and 5.

“Thunderstorms and lightning are likely at isolated places in Punjab on Wednesday. Heavy rain and lightning are likely at isolated places between August 3 and 5,” said the department. Haryana is also expected to experience heavy rain on August 3, 4 and 5.