Web archive for local languages on the cards

New Delhi, December 4
To preserve the original flavour of India’s indigenous mother tongues, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs is planning to set up a web archive at the National Informatics Centre.
A senior official said, “To set up such an archive the process of proper editing and arranging the linguistic data by in-house linguists are in progress.”
