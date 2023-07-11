Website scam: ED seizes Rs 1.3cr

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate said it had raided several places in Delhi, MP and Maharashtra in connection with the “fake website scam”, resulting in seizure of cash amounting to Rs 1.3 crore and freezing of bank accounts. The action was taken on the basis of an FIR registered by the Uttarakhand Police with regard to cheating through the fake website www.glc.ltd.
