Weeks after Odisha mishap, Railways transfers 5 officials

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 22

The Railways on Thursday transferred five top officials of the South Eastern Railway, including those responsible for operations, signalling and safety weeks after a triple train accident killed more than 290 persons in Balasore, Odisha.

Though the Railways called these "routine" transfers, the action is being seen as a fallout of the worst train tragedy in nearly three decades in the country. Kharagpur divisional railway manager Shujat Hashmi, South Eastern Railway (SER) zone principal chief signal and telecommunication engineer PM Sikdar, principal chief safety officer Chandan Adhikary, principal chief security commissioner DB Kasar, and principal chief commercial manager Md Owais have been transferred. Nearly a fortnight after the train accident, additional general manager of the zone Atulya Sinha was transferred, in what is now being seen as the first major action following the tragedy.