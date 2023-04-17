Weeks before murder, SC nixed Atiq's plea for security

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 16

Eighteen days before he was shot dead in Prayagraj, the Supreme Court had dismissed gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s petition seeking protection during his custody with the Uttar Pradesh Police in the Umesh Pal murder case.

The Supreme Court had said the UP state machinery would take care of Atiq’s security in case of threat to his life. Despite vehement requests by Atiq’s counsel, a Bench led by Justice Ajay Rastogi had said, “It is not a case where this court is going to interfere. Liberty granted to move appropriate application before the High Court. Whatever is the process prescribed under law will be followed.”

Referring to the statement by CM Yogi Adityanath in the Assembly to “completely ruin and destroy him”, Atiq had claimed there was a “genuine and perceptible threat” to him and his family members. “I am not shying away from any custody or police interrogation… but I want protection as there is a serious threat to my life,” Atiq’s counsel had said.

Apprehending that he might be killed in a fake encounter by the UP Police, Atiq had on March 1 moved the Supreme Court against his transfer from a prison in Gujarat to UP in connection with the probe into the Umesh Pal murder case. Atiq had claimed that he and his family had been falsely implicated as accused in the Umesh Pal murder case in Prayagraj. A key witness in the 2005 murder of then BSP MLA Raju Pal, Umesh and his two security guards were killed on February 24 this year. Atiq was a prime accused in the Raju Pal murder case.