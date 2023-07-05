West sleepwalking into another Mhatre moment?

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, July 4

When a crude poster appeared in Canada on Monday with the names and photographs of two Indian diplomats that Khalistanis alleged were behind the murder of their separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, it was déjà vu all over again.

The West had earlier dragged its feet when red signals had started blinking in Canada in the run-up to the bombing of Air India ‘Kanishka’ in 1985. Or a year before, in the kidnapping of Indian diplomat Ravindra Mhatre in the UK where the Birmingham Police did not take the complaint about his kidnapping by Kashmiri separatists seriously. Mhatre’s body was found 48 hours later with two bullet shots in the head and body.

This time too, the initial Canadian response to the posters has been torpid and phlegmatic. The Canadians made reassuring noises but undertook no arrests. This is how its security services had handled the bombing of Air India ‘Kanishka’. The Canadian judge probing the bombing that killed 329 said “the level of error, incompetence and inattention which took place before the flight was sadly mirrored in many ways for many years, in how authorities, governments, and institutions dealt with the aftermath of the murder of so many innocents”.

Khalistanis in several western countries have been on the warpath. In Canada, they have targeted Hindu temples, repeatedly held provocative “referendums” and in one case blocked the Indian envoy from attending a function. In the backdrop, gun battles have raged among these groups, alleged to be involved in narcotics smuggling and human trafficking. The torching of the San Francisco Consulate in the US on July 2 shows that violence of any kind is not an anathema to them. It was hardly any surprise that the Khalistanis have been bold enough to put up more posters, this time in the US and Australia. If in Canada they targeted four well-regarded Indian diplomats, in Australia they were gunning for the envoy. The US posters had the name and face of the Indian envoy, besides another diplomat now posted to Kazakhstan.

Diplomat’s kidnapping, killing in UK