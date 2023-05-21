Western Command in Punjab tests its mettle to strike swift and hard at enemy using new generation equipment

Vijay Mohan

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 21

As part of a major training exercise being conducted by the Western Command in Punjab, various formations carried out a series of different field manoeuvres to test their operational preparedness and validate operational concepts.

The Ambala-based Kharga Corps effectively validated the latest operational concepts, capability of sustained operations deep inside enemy territory and integration of new generation equipment, according to information released by the Western Command on Sunday.

Employment of Special Forces, theatre special operations and capability building for ‘ghost reconnaissance’ as well as exploiting the third dimension to infiltrate and exfiltrate into enemy territory, as well as fighting in built up areas and riverine terrain also formed part of the expansive drill.

A tri-services Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) exercise to validate information warfare and network-centric operational concepts was also carried out by the Western Command.

It was aimed at demonstrating enhanced situational awareness by integrating ISR and intelligence processes based on a robust communication architecture. Data fusion of multi-sensor inputs, satellite and aerial imagery were validated, according to information released by the Command on Monday.

ISR has emerged as a critical component of all military operations. It provides decision-makers and field commanders with a holistic picture of the operational situation on the ground, in air and at sea, as well as in space and cyberspace domains.

ISR systems collect information from a wide range of sources, including communication networks, electro-optical equipment, radars and infrared imagers, using a variety of platforms such as satellites, sensors, aircraft, drones, specialised systems as well as human intelligence assets.

Combat and logistics elements from the Kharga Corps, a strike formation, and Vajra Corps, a holding formation based at Jalandhar, are participating in the drill, which is said to be among the biggest in recent times.

Mechanised formations validated their capability of executing swift offensive operations across water obstacles in quasi-battle conditions and also rehearsed obstacle crossing drills to operate rapidly in an obstacle ridden terrain.

The Sappers trained in multifarious combat engineering tasks such as laying and clearing minefields, making bridges and tracks and establishing bridgeheads for offensive columns to advance. Radio communication skills and seamless communication over large distances with the latest equipment were also honed.

The exercise is meant to validate offensive capability of formations post rebalancing, test efficacy of latest inductions and upgraded weapons and equipment and also test the enhanced force ratios accrued along the entire western front as part of the proactive strategy.

The validation of tactical concepts of these formations on ‘canal-based operations’ and ‘fighting manoeuvres through built-up areas’ designed to launch a swift punitive blow to the adversary are the key features of the exercise and put into practice the synergy between all arms and services, including the Indian Air Force, in a semi-developed terrain.

