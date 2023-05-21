 Western Command in Punjab tests its mettle to strike swift and hard at enemy using new generation equipment : The Tribune India

Western Command in Punjab tests its mettle to strike swift and hard at enemy using new generation equipment

It was aimed at demonstrating enhanced situational awareness by integrating ISR and intelligence processes based on a robust communication architecture

Western Command in Punjab tests its mettle to strike swift and hard at enemy using new generation equipment

The exercise is meant to validate offensive capability of formations post rebalancing, test efficacy of latest inductions and upgraded weapons and equipment and also test the enhanced force ratios accrued along the entire western front as part of the proactive strategy.



Vijay Mohan

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 21

 As part of a major training exercise being conducted by the Western Command in Punjab, various formations carried out a series of different field manoeuvres to test their operational preparedness and validate operational concepts.

The Ambala-based Kharga Corps effectively validated the latest operational concepts, capability of sustained operations deep inside enemy territory and integration of new generation equipment, according to information released by the Western Command on Sunday.

Employment of Special Forces, theatre special operations and capability building for ‘ghost reconnaissance’ as well as exploiting the third dimension to infiltrate and exfiltrate into enemy territory, as well as fighting in built up areas and riverine terrain also formed part of the expansive drill.

A tri-services Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) exercise to validate information warfare and network-centric operational concepts was also carried out by the Western Command.

It was aimed at demonstrating enhanced situational awareness by integrating ISR and intelligence processes based on a robust communication architecture. Data fusion of multi-sensor inputs, satellite and aerial imagery were validated, according to information released by the Command on Monday.

ISR has emerged as a critical component of all military operations. It provides decision-makers and field commanders with a holistic picture of the operational situation on the ground, in air and at sea, as well as in space and cyberspace domains.

ISR systems collect information from a wide range of sources, including communication networks, electro-optical equipment, radars and infrared imagers, using a variety of platforms such as satellites, sensors, aircraft, drones, specialised systems as well as human intelligence assets.

Combat and logistics elements from the Kharga Corps, a strike formation, and Vajra Corps, a holding formation based at Jalandhar, are participating in the drill, which is said to be among the biggest in recent times.

Mechanised formations validated their capability of executing swift offensive operations across water obstacles in quasi-battle conditions and also rehearsed obstacle crossing drills to operate rapidly in an obstacle ridden terrain.

The Sappers trained in multifarious combat engineering tasks such as laying and clearing minefields, making bridges and tracks and establishing bridgeheads for offensive columns to advance. Radio communication skills and seamless communication over large distances with the latest equipment were also honed.

The exercise is meant to validate offensive capability of formations post rebalancing, test efficacy of latest inductions and upgraded weapons and equipment and also test the enhanced force ratios accrued along the entire western front as part of the proactive strategy.

The validation of tactical concepts of these formations on ‘canal-based operations’ and ‘fighting manoeuvres through built-up areas’ designed to launch a swift punitive blow to the adversary are the key features of the exercise and put into practice the synergy between all arms and services, including the Indian Air Force, in a semi-developed terrain.

 

#Ambala

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Drain on infra, Gurugram locals reject stilt plus 4 floors

2
Punjab

Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi completes PhD in Political Science, gets certificate at Panjab varsity convocation

3
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court stays salary of Additional Chief Secretary, IAS officers posted in Health Department

4
Features

Easier Chandigarh-Manali drive

5
Punjab

Luxury resort Sukhvilas not new to controversy

6
Diaspora

Punjabi man arrested for stabbing woman to death in Canada’s Brampton

7
Comment

Punjabi commentary takes IPL by storm

8
Punjab

Special Investigation Team probing drugs charges against Akali leader Bikram Majithia reconstituted

9
Nation

'I should take your autograph...' US President Joe Biden to PM Modi

10
Trending

Mumbai cops disguise as ‘Baaratis’ to nab miscreant accused of committing Rs 50 lakh robbery

Don't Miss

View All
Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold
World

Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting
Features

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting

Easier Chandigarh-Manali drive
Features

Easier Chandigarh-Manali drive

Police dog beats cancer, back on duty
Punjab

Faridkot police dog beats cancer, back on duty

Mount Everest is losing snow and turning ‘dry and rocky’: Britain’s record holding climber
World

Mount Everest is losing snow and turning 'dry and rocky': Britain's record-holding climber

Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod
Nation

Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official
Diaspora

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says US official

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23
Chandigarh

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23 on account of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev

Top News

Nitish Kumar meets Arvind Kejriwal after Congress’ snub to AAP leader

Nitish Kumar meets Kejriwal in Delhi, assures support to AAP govt amid tussle with Centre

Kejriwal said if Opposition parties reject the ordinance in ...

Need to raise voice together against unilateral attempts to change status quo: PM Modi at G7 Summit

Need to raise voice together against unilateral attempts to change status quo: PM Modi at G7 Summit

The current situation in Ukraine is an issue of humanity and...

‘I should take your autograph...’ US President Joe Biden to PM Modi

'I should take your autograph...' US President Joe Biden to PM Modi

Said he's been facing a challenge with a deluge of requests ...

J-K terror conspiracy case: NIA arrests Jaish operative for ‘passing’ info about movement of security forces to Pak-based commander

J-K terror conspiracy case: NIA arrests Jaish operative for ‘passing’ info about movement of security forces to Pak-based commander

Arrest of Mohd Ubaid Malik of north Kashmir’s Kupwara comes ...

Watch: PM Modi arrives in Papua New Guinea, counterpart James Marape touches his feet

Watch: PM Modi arrives in Papua New Guinea, counterpart James Marape touches his feet

Modi’s visit to PNG on the second leg of his three-nation to...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down drone near border in Amritsar Sector, seizes over 3-kg drugs

BSF shoots down drone near border in Amritsar Sector, seizes over 3-kg drugs

Punjab Govt taking sacrilege cases, law and order casually, says SGPC

Fire breaks out at Aanam Cinema; no casualty reported

Eyeing greener pastures, two youths land in Indonesian jail

City resident falls prey to sextortion racket, loses Rs 3.85L

Bribery case: Voice samples of AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, aide match

Bribery case: Voice samples of AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, aide match

Security up in Bathinda over threat letters

Mother dead, wife hurt, man seeks Admn help

Dhanas mishap: Mother dead, wife hurt, man seeks Admn help

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar quotes ‘Sholay’ dialogue, advises students to shed fear of failure

Easier Chandigarh-Manali drive

3 held with 5 pistols, followed Lawrence Bishnoi gang

2 found dead on railway tracks

Nitish Kumar meets Arvind Kejriwal after Congress’ snub to AAP leader

Nitish Kumar meets Kejriwal in Delhi, assures support to AAP govt amid tussle with Centre

Delhi govt says harassment complaints by officers ‘absolutely fake’, LG indulging in ‘dirty politics’

Wrestlers’ protest: Sarv Khap panchayat to hold women panchayat at new Parliament building on May 28

Sonia Gandhi, Kharge pay homage to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

Delhi L-G inspects cleaning of Najafgarh lake, appreciates labourers’ work

Kapurthala farmers protest rise in theft cases

Kapurthala farmers protest rise in theft cases

Areas near Kala Sanghian drain high on chromium

5 booked for illegal mining in Garhshankar village

Exponents hail inclusion of Sikh martial art gatka in National Games

Jimpa kick-starts work on road to Chintpurni

Four land in police net for supplying weapons

Four land in police net for supplying weapons

Manual slips being issued at parking lot, Ludhiana MC in slumber

Close shave for 3 as car catches fire at Raikot

5 days on, dumpsite fire yet to be doused

Residential area mishaps most fatal, claimed max lives: NCRB

67-yr-old Central Library clock resumes ticking

Patiala: 67-yr-old Central Library clock resumes ticking

Patiala admn imposes ban on Chinese kite string

Shops gutted in fire near level crossing No. 22