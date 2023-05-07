Western Command to conduct major exercise in Punjab to test offensive capability

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 7

The Army's Chandimandir-based Western Command is conducting a major field exercise during the month of May to validate offensive battlefield concepts.

Offensive formations of the Army will participate in the exercisethat will be carried out in the western regions of Punjab.

“The exercise is planned to validate offensive capability of formations post rebalancing, test efficacy of latest inductions,upgraded weapons and equipment," an Army spokesperson said on Sunday.

The drill will also test the enhanced force ratios accrued of the forces along the entire western front as part of the proactive strategy.

Validation of tactical concepts of these formations on 'canal-based operations' and 'fighting manoeuvres through built-up areas' designed to launch a swift punitive blow to the adversary will be the key features of the exercise.

The exercise will put into practice the synergy between all arms and services, including the Indian Air Force, in a semi developed terrain.

It will be one of the biggest exercises in the recent times and will be witnessed by the top military officers, the spokesperson said.