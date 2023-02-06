'What about Modi's 2 crore jobs promise?'; Kapil Sibal takes a dig at Mohan Bhagwat's remarks

New Delhi, February 6
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday took a swipe at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks urging people not to run after jobs, asking what about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two crore jobs per year promise.
Bhagwat on Sunday said lack of dignity for labour was one of the main reasons behind unemployment in the country, and urged people to respect all kinds of work irrespective of their nature, while also asking them to stop running after jobs.
Reacting to the remarks, Sibal tweeted, "Mohan Bhagwat: Don't 'chase government jobs'. Where are the private jobs Bhagwat ji?"
"And what about the 2 crore jobs a year that Modiji promised!" the former Union minister said.
At a public function in Mumbai, Bhagwat had said no work can be labelled big or small as it is done for society.
