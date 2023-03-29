'What fundamental right violated?' SC asks disqualified MP

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, March 28

Wondering as to what fundamental rights of disqualified Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal have been violated, the Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred by a day hearing on his petition seeking reinstatement as an MP after the Kerala High Court stayed his conviction in an attempt-to-murder case.

“What is the fundamental right that is violated?” a Bench led by Justice KM Joseph asked the counsel for Faizal who moved the top court against the Lok Sabha Secretariat for not withdrawing its notification disqualifying him as an MP.

The court’s poser came after Faizal’s lawyer mentioned his petition seeking an early hearing.

As the counsel said the action was completely arbitrary as the disqualified MP’s right to represent his constituency had been taken away, the Bench asked why did he not go to the high court.

The Bench agreed to take it up on Wednesday after the lawyer said the top court was already seized of the matter.

“Even though the Supreme Court refused to stay the High Court order which set aside the conviction, he has still not been reinstated in the House,” senior counsel AM Singhvi contended on Monday.

Faizal’s case is being keenly observed as it could work as a precedent in the case of Rahul Gandhi who was disqualified as MP on Friday, a day after his conviction in a defamation case.