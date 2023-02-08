‘What magic happened?’: Mallikarjun Kharge in Rajya Sabha on rise in Adani’s wealth, demands JPC probe

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 8

Amid high drama and layered discussion in Rajya Sabha, which witnessed unprecedented interruptions by the chair and members of the ruling BJP, Leader of Opposition in the House and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said “one person became rich as his wealth increased 12 times from 2019” and demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

Speaking during the discussion over the motion of thanks on the President’s address in the Rajya Sabha, Kharge said, “Wealth of one of the closest friends of the Prime Minister increased by 12 times in 2.5 years. In 2014 it was Rs 50,000 crore group while in 2019 it became Rs 1 lakh crore group but what Jadu (magic) happened that suddenly in two years that his assets became worth Rs 12 lakh crore. Is it due to the favour of friendship?”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the House when Kharge was speaking.

Objecting to the Kharge’s assertions, Chairma Jagdeep Dhankhar observed saying: “You are insinuating the Prime Minister which can’t be allowed... Any report from any corner of the world cannot be quoted here.”

On this,even Leader of the House and Union Minister Piyush Goyal also contended that Kharge’ aspersions on the Prime Minister was “unacceptable”. He also asserted saying: “What the LoP is talking of is a purported wealth that does not have any merit. That is a share market calculation. The government has no role in that.”

Goyal, while launching a counter offensive, said, “The LoP is talking on foreign reports (Hindenburg Report), this is the way of the Congress. I clearly say that their own leaders, they do not do anything without asking them, just see the wealth of their leaders in 2014 and how much it is today.”

Kharge, however, continued with his attacks against the Prime Minister by taking a dig by calling him “Mauni Baba” while questioning his silence on the Adani issue and also alleged divisive outbursts of his party members.

This time Chairman Dhankhar took objection to Kharge’s comments saying that such a remark “does not suit his stature”.

Dhankhar said, “It does not suit your stature. Frankly speaking, there are certain positions for which we have to have great regard. It was in this house on Dec 8, I said when the leader of the house, LoP, and two former PMs will speak, I will look at the rule book later.” He further said “It is an elevated constitutional position. I expect that you will raise the level of debate.”

Rajya Sabha on Wednesday suspended both the ‘Zero Hour’ and the ‘Question Hour’ to begin debate on ‘Motion of Thanks on the President’s address’.

