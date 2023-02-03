Wheelchair-bound Manmohan gets last row

Tribune News Service

Wheelchair-bound former PM Manmohan Singh’s seat in the Rajya Sabha has been shifted from the front to the last row to facilitate his movement. The seat reallocation was notified on Thursday after the Congress took the decision to shift the former PM’s seat in the last row, which is near the Rajya Sabha chamber’s entrance. TNS

Rs 23 cr spent on PM’s overseas trips since ’19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has undertaken 21 trips abroad since 2019 and more than Rs 22.76 crore was spent on these visits, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Since 2019, PM Modi has visited Japan thrice, and the US and the UAE twice. The President undertook eight trips abroad and more than Rs 6.24 crore was spent on these trips since 2019. TNS

8 trainee aircraft crashed last year

There were eight accidents of training aircraft last year, including one at Bhiwani in Haryana. “The eight accidents involved Flying Training Organisation (FTO) aircraft,” Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh told the Lok Sabha on Thursday. He was silent on the casualties, if any, resulting from the accidents.